Bite Bakery Hosts American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe For Breakfast

Everybody knows the breakfast at Bite Bakery is delicious - and now that crowd includes another celebrity.

'American Pickers' stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz - professional antique dealers - who travel around the United States to buy or "pick" various items for resale, for clients, or for their personal collections.

The cast and crew from 'American Pickers' have been spotted around Central New York recently - and this week, Mike Wolfe stopped in to grab breakfast at Bite Bakery in Utica.

Douglas Allen-Leonard, one of the co-owners of the bakery, revealed his celebrity guest on Facebook:

Douglas said the hosts were so gracious, taking pictures with diners, and talking with fans.

American Pickers previously visited Utica and the area in 2016. Judging by Mike's Instagram feed, 'American Pickers' has visited several locations in Central and Upstate NY - including Albany, Clayton, Syracuse, and Weedsport.

