Lawmakers Propose $2,000 a Month Stimulus Checks

U.S. Lawmakers propose a new round of stimulus money, $2,000 per month, for Americans suffering economic strife from the coronavirus pandemic.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Two members of the Congress are proposing monthly stimulus checks for Americans, to help whether the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, according to WIVB. The members of the House of Representatives, Tim Ryan, a Democrat from Ohio and and Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California want to enact the Emergency Money for the People Act. The payments would be monthly until employment levels get back to where they were before COVID-19. Any citizen who is 16 or older and makes less than $130,000 per year would be eligible.