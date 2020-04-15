Top 11 Movies Filmed in Upstate NY to Binge-Watch During COVID-19

If the COVID-19 quarantine has put you in a New York state of mind, and you'd like to enhance that feeling, we have some great suggestions.

Since remaining indoors and binge-watching on TV goes hand-in-hand with social distancing, many of us have developed a bottomless appetite for content these days. And we love the Empire State. So here's an idea to combine all those factors. These are the top movies (in no particular order) filmed in Upstate New York to binge-watch during the Coronavirus lockdown.

The corresponding numbers in parentheses represent each film's approval ratings from critics on RottenTomatoes.com. The trailer for each movie appears below each description.

The Last Seduction (94%). Our pick for the best movie on the list, the so-called neo-noir erotic thriller was filmed all over the state and takes place in a small town near Buffalo.

Slap Shot (85%). The hockey classic filmed in Clinton, Utica and Syracuse spawned the entire Hanson Brothers nerd-goon culture.

A Quiet Place (95%). The scary thriller filmed in Little Falls stars John Krasinski and Emily Blunt and is returning with a sequel.

Sleepy Hollow (68%). The classic Washington Irving tale comes to life, starring Johnny Depp.

Lady in White (69%). The supernatural thriller was largely filmed in Phelps (near Rochester), and stars Lukas Haas, the kid from Witness.

Escape at Dannemora (89%). The Showtime mini-series was filmed in the North Country and scored awards for Patricia Arquette.

Ironweed (58%). Based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by WIlliam Kennedy, the drama takes place in the Capital District.

Down to the Bone (94%). Vera Farmiga plays a drug-addicted working class mom in Kingston, New York in this multiple award winner.

Heavy (86%). Liv Tyler plays a recent Syracuse University drop-out who works as a waitress in this rural Upstate New York drama.

Nobody's Fool (91%). One of two movies on our list starring Paul Newman, this comedy-drama follows a small-time hustler in a town modeled after Ballston Spa.

Salt (62%). The action thriller starring Angelina Jolie was filmed in and around Albany.

Bruce Almighty, starring Jim Carrey and filmed in Buffalo, failed to make our list, because it's considered to be a bomb, scoring just 48% approval from critics.

The great thing about this list of movies is you can turn it into an "I Spy" quarantine game and award points for each Upstate New York locale spotted. Or, if you're not into the whole competitive vibe, just make it a drinking game and have a sip every time you see something familiar.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app