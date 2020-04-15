When is Kookie’s Q & Creamery Opening in North Utica?

Since 2017, the building at 51 North Genesee St. in North Utica has been vacant. Back in December, it was announced that Kookie's Q & Creamery would be taking over the former Nicky Doodles location.

With signs now being visible from the streets, many are wondering just how soon the new restaurant will be opening

ORB Food & Beverage president, Jeff Stone, oversees restaurants like 72 Tavern & Grill, Babe’s at Habor Point, and the concessions at the Adirondack Bank Center - where the original Kookie's location operates during games and events.

After months of work, Stone revealed the exclusive news that they have plans in place to open later this month.

"We will be opening on the 27th of April, opening the Creamery side first with the food soon to follow. "

Credit: Kaylin/TSM

Stone says that Kookie's Q & Creamery will have over 30 hard ice cream flavors and 24 soft serve options, as well as other alternatives to serve everyone.

"We'll have vegan, dairy free, sugar free, and Dole whip options as well."

On top of regular ice cream, shakes, floats, sundaes and more will occupy the menu of the Creamery. When opening the food portion of the restaurant, it will feature many popular barbecue options, as well as burgers and hot dogs.

Hours of operation have not been announced at this time, but we'll keep you updated.