The National Hockey League has extended the self-quarantine time frame through April 30.

On nhl.com (the league's website) Commissioner Gary Bettman in an interview with CNN says "when we'll have an opportunity to return depends on things that we have absolutely no control over because it all starts with everybody's health and well-being."

Bettman went on to tell CNN as far as preparation time that will be needed "our guys haven't been on the ice now for a month and they're going to need two to three weeks to get back into playing shape."

On the local front there is nothing new on the Binghamton Devils status. On the American Hockey League's website at theahl.com written notice says that the indefinite suspension also issued on March 12 will not be lifted before May. Binghamton's final regular season game was scheduled on April 11.