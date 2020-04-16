Police Issue Warning About Wearing Pants: We Know Who You Are

A police department was forced to issue a warning to residents regarding their attire...and it's all because of the coronavirus.

More people have been wearing masks during the coronavirus crisis, but it turns out, less have been wearing pants. Things are getting so bad, police in one town had to issue a formal warning.

Police in Taneytown in Maryland have issued the following warning on Facebook:

Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning.

The warning may be coming out of Maryland, but we think it's safe to say this is an epidemic. Probably started with Tony Soprano.



Let this be a word of warning for all of us: it some situations, pants are not optional.