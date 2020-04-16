Turkey Season Offers the Outdoor Break Hunters Need

While most of New York's outdoor activities remain shut down, Turkey Season may be the outdoor break hunters need. The season is still scheduled to start May 1 and the annual Youth Hunt is just days away on April 25 and 26.

Earlier this NY Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the Youth Hunt and Regular season would open as scheduled.

be sure to hunt safe and hunt smart by following the important guidelines in place both to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to support hunting safety.

For the youth hunt weekend, eligible hunters must be 12, 13, 14, or 15 years of age and hold a hunting license and turkey permit. They must also be accompanied by an adult who also possesses a valid hunting license and turkey permit. If the person accompanying the youth hunter is not a parent or legal guardian, they must have written permission from them.

With non-essential services shutdown, the DEC has moved their Hunter Safety Courses online. The exam costs $19.95 and you have unlimited attempts to pass the course. A downloadable study guide is also available.

Get more information on regulations for the Youth Hunt at the DEC's website or contact Lt. Troy Basford at (315) 265-2757 or ECO Ian Helmer at 315-559-8503. Here's more info on New York's Turkey Hunting Spring Season.