Right here in Central New York, Dunkin' has donated more than 1,000 pounds of coffee to the Food Bank of Central New York.

So how did they do it, or why? WKTV reports this was all part of a joint effort with local sports teams participating in the Goals and Runs for Coffee campaign.

Dunkin’ pledges to donate one pound of coffee to Food Bank of Central New York for every goal or run scored by each respective team. Local sports teams participating in the annual Goals and Runs for Coffee campaign include the Syracuse Crunch hockey team, Syracuse Mets baseball team, Utica City FC indoor soccer team and the Utica Comets hockey team. "

Don't forget that International Coffee Day is Sunday, September 29th. Anyone who purchases a hot coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Central New York will get one hot coffee of equal or lesser value for free.