Free Fishing Day Coming to New York This Weekend

Saturday is National Hunting and Fishing Day, and to celebrate, Governor Cuomo has made it Free Fishing Day in New York.

This Saturday, September 28, we can fish without a license in any of the state's lakes, ponds, rivers or streams, Cuomo announced in a statement Tuesday morning.

"Fishing and hunting are longstanding traditions in New York, with some of the best opportunities anywhere, and our state's active sporting community is a very important partner in ongoing conservation efforts," Governor Cuomo said in the statement. "This Saturday, I encourage new and experienced anglers and hunters to get out and enjoy nature with family and friends by partaking in some of the events being held or enjoying time afield."

According to the statement, hunters and anglers contribute roughly $75 million to fish and wildlife conservation just by buying New York sporting licenses. For information about where to go fishing or hunting this season, visit the DEC's website.