Apple Warns That IOS 13 Keyboards Can Leak Data

Apple is warning Central New Yorker's about a security issue for iOS 13 users who installed certain keyboard apps.

According to Apple, a bug can give third-party keyboard apps unexpected access to people's phones. That 'can result in keyboard extensions being granted full access even if you haven't approved this access. Some of these apps include Microsoft-owned SwiftKey or Google's Gboard.

Third-party keyboard extensions in iOS can be designed to run entirely standalone, without access to external services, or they can request “full access” to provide additional features through network access. Apple has discovered a bug in iOS 13 and iPadOS that can result in keyboard extensions being granted full access even if you haven't approved this access."

Currently, the security issue affects iPhone, iPad and iPod touch owners that use the newly released iOS 13 operating system. Apple said the issue will be fixed in an upcoming software update, but didn't reveal exactly when. It currently does not affect Apple’s built-in keyboards. It also doesn't impact third-party keyboards that don't make use of full access.