Last Call Runners To Sign Up For Erie Canal Half Marathon

Looking for a way to kick Mother Nature's butt this week? There is still time to register for The Erie Canal Half Marathon .

The course is an out-and-back with much of the route along the scenic Erie Canal, before returning to Bagg's Square and finishing inside the Adirondack Bank Center.

The race is followed by a post-race celebration right on the arena floor with food, drink and of course, Saranac beer for purchase! The Erie Canal Race is a weekend event, kicking off with a FREE kids' run on Saturday. The event is organized by the Boilermaker Road Race, which also puts on the world famous Boilermaker 15K every second Sunday in July.

Proceeds from the event benefits the Save of the Day Foundation. You must register this week! You can do that online .