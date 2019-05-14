New Hartford's Farmers Market will be returning for 2019 with a bigger number of vendors and expanded facilities. They will also be part of a bigger family-themed event every Tuesday.

The New Hartford Chamber of Commerce says the Farmer's Market will now be held on Tuesday's at Sherrill Brook Park on State Route 12. The Town built two new pavilions in the park in an attempt to grow the weekly market and it seems to be paying off. This year the event has already grown to 29 vendors from last year's dozen or so. And the new facilities allow for vendors to use power.

Changing the market to Tuesday each week allows them to be part of the Picnic in the Park event with food trucks. The Chamber will look to add live music and events at the venue too. The Farmer's Market and Picnic in the Park will run 4 to 8 each Tuesday. The market will start on June 3, while the Food Trucks begin on May 21.

Vendors who want to participate in the event can submit this form , while bands or musical acts interested in performing can get more info here . The Chamber's website has a complete list of vendors.