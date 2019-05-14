Boilermaker To Hold National Anthem Competition On Saturday

The Boilermaker Road Race will be conducting its annual auditions to select performers to sing acappella versions of the National Anthem at various 2019 Boilermaker events.

The competition will take place on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. in the Alumni College Center at Mohawk Valley Community College.

A panel of local music professionals will be on hand to judge the competition.

To schedule a performance time in this year's competition, e-mail jcarbone142@gmail.com.

Walk-ups will also be accepted. Participants must sing a traditional version of the National Anthem and complete it within 1:35.

"The singing talent in the Mohawk Valley is abundant," said Jackie Carbone, Boilermaker National Anthem Competition Coordinator. "It's always a pleasure to showcase what they have to offer on Boilermaker weekend."

The 42nd running of the Boilermaker will take place on Sunday, July 14th.