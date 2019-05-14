Poland Central School Closed After Early Morning Fire

Poland Central School is closed today after an early morning fire.

The blaze broke out around 3:30 this morning according to the Oneida County Emergency Dispatch on Facebook . Several departments were called to the scene.

Becky Covey, who lives across the street from the school says firefighters had the blaze under control in less than an hour but a few fire trucks were still on scene around 6 this morning. "Thank you to the quick action of all the first responders."

The fire started in the basement of the school but the cause is still under investigation, according to WKTV .

Luckily no one was in the building at the time the fire broke out and no one was hurt.

School officials announced there will be no classes or activities within the Poland Central School building today.