Otsego County Woman Charged In Deaths Of Infant Twins
An Otsego County woman has been charged with two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of her twin infant children.
The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says 27-year old Kimberly Steeley of Worcester was arrested following a joint investigation with State Police.
A grand jury indictment was unsealed last week. Steeley was arraigned on Wednesday and sent to the Otsego County Jail on $10,000 bail.
Steeley is accused of recklessly causing the deaths of Liam and Bonde Steeley in June of last year.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 3rd.