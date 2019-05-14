Is Walmart Next Day Delivery Available In Upstate New York?
It looks like Walmart is trying to compete with Amazon by offering next day delivery. Do they offer this where you live, or right here in Upstate New York?
Quick Answer: As of May 14th, no it's only available out west.
Long Answer: Walmart is offering one-day delivery services in Phoenix and Las Vegas. WKTV reports that Walmart has announced plans to expand to Southern California in the coming days, and plans on a roll out of next-day delivery to reach 75% of the United States this year.
More than 220,000 items — including pet food, diapers, paper towels and laundry detergent — will qualify for the service. Customers must spend at least $35 to receive next-day shipping.
Although Walmart's program requires a minimum purchase amount unlike Amazon's, Walmart also hopes that it will stand out from Amazon Prime because Walmart customers won't need a membership to receive next-day delivery.