Laser Tag Now Open At Peterpaul Recreation Park In Rome

Looking for something different this summer to do with friends and family? Laser Tag is now open at Peterpaul Recreation Park in Rome.

Peterpaul's laser tag uses the latest in technology and equipment. They even give you the ability to track your stats on your smart phone with their Call Sign Live app.

Here's a breakdown of prices:

$12 – 1/2 hour sessions (2-3 Games)

$28 – 2 hour sessions (8-10 Games)

When can you play?

½ hour open play sessions available during normal park hours, except Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings (Ages 6+). Private sessions are available any day of the week with the purchase of 10 or more players. You can also join them for intense 2 hour Laser Tag Sessions on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00PM (Ages 12+)

What types of games can you play?

King of the Hill, Domination, Infection, Capture the Flag, and more.

Updated Safety For 2020

Peterpaul Recreation Park has updated policies and procedures for the 2020 season due to the Coronavirus.

1) Socially distancing must still be followed while at the park, including the use of face coverings whenever you will be within 6 feet of anybody else with whom you do not live.

2) Please do not arrive with or, plan on meeting groups at the park.

3) For batting cages, please note that reservations must be made in advance, the coin mechanisms will not be functioning. You may book online. Time slots are available in 20 minute increments on the half-hour, allowing 10 minutes in between for any contact surfaces to be cleaned.

You can find all the changes on their website.