Peterpaul Recreation Park in Rome Set to Reopen For 2021 Season

Summer is right around the corner and we're sure you're eager to get out and have a little bit of family fun. You can get that super close to home at Peterpaul Recreation Park, as they're preparing to open for the season.

If you aren't familiar with Peterpaul Recreation Park, it really is a great way to get out and have some affordable fun with the entire family. They offer go-karts, bumper boats, batting cages, laser tag, and an arcade. It's a really great place for birthday parties, or just a way to spend a day out in the nice weather.

The Rome business has been updating customers on everything going in to getting ready to open. It appears they are in the process up putting up the batting cages. They've been posting updates on their Facebook page, showing the new pitching machines in place with the nets.

According to the schedule on their website, they're opening their batting cages and arcade on April 10. Go karts and laser tag will open for customers on May 1.

Get our free mobile app

New for 2021, Peterpaul is offering daily "fun bands" that include laser tag. In years past, it's only been for their go-karts and bumper boats, but the laser tag addition really sets them high on the fun meter. For unlimited access to these, you can pay $15 for an hour, or $25 for two. The prices for individual attractions are found on their website.

Whether you're looking to bring the family, want a little bit of fun for a date, or maybe you just need a place to embrace your inner childhood, Peterpaul has a great environment for great fun. You can visit them this season at 5615 Rome-New London Road in Rome.