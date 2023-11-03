Bassmaster’s Top Picks for Bass Fishing Include 2 Upstate NY Spots

Looks like Bassmaster Magazine can't get enough of our nice fat bass!

The angler brand revealed it's Top 10 spots for bass fishing, and two Upstate New York locations secured top positions:

If you are like most bass anglers, you have a home lake. It may be 30 minutes down the road. You have your favorite spots. And you may even catch bass with consistency. But, where should you go fishing when you get the rare hall pass or free weekend? That was the question that spawned the 100 Best Bass Lakes franchise 12 years ago.

ST. LAWRENCE - #2

The St. Lawrence River and adjoining waterways were named the #2 spot for 2023, after ranking #1 in 2022. It also ranked #1 overall back in 2019.

While largemouth bass can be found in the St. Lawrence, smallmouth bass stands out as the predominant and frequently caught species in the region. Impressive hauls of smallmouth bass can be found around islands, along points, and within the bay areas.

LAKE ERIE/UPPER NIAGARA RIVER - #9

Like St. Lawrence, it's the smallmouth that reign supreme in this region. The eastern end of Lake Erie is usually considered one of the top brown bass spots in the entire country.

STORIES OF OUR HUGE BASS ARE LEGENDARY

It's no secret New York has huge bass. Check out this record-setting smallmouth that was caught in June 2022 by Thomas Russell. This 8lb, 6oz beauty was caught from Cayuga Lake. The previous record holder was 2oz lighter and came from the #2-ranked St. Lawrence.

Bassmaster's detailed breakdown of the Top 10 best bass fishing spots can be found here. Who's ready for summer?!

