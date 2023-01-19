OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?

Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub.

Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.

Commenting on the beefy bundle to a local new media outlet at the time, the completely-sapped new momma Joy Buckley said:

I knew she was going to be big, but I didn't anticipate no 15-pound baby!

Joy also called her baby girl -- named Harper -- a "miracle baby" because of a previous diagnosis of polycystic ovarian syndrome. She was delivered via a planned C-section that left her with the feeling of being "hit by two tractor-trailers simultaneously."

Harper Buckley was born weighing the amount most children do at 5 months old. The average weight of a newborn is between 5 pounds, 8 ounces and 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

SO WHAT'S THE WORLD RECORD?

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the largest baby born in recorded history was 22 lbs and 28-inches long back in 1879. Her mother suffered from gigantism and stood nearly 8 feet tall. Sadly, this record-setting baby died 11 hours later.

Harper Buckley will turn 4-years-old on March 20th, 2023, and we hope both he and his momma are happy and healthy!

