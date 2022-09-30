Score a Piece of Olympic History! Miracle on Ice Seats Up For Grabs

You can score a piece of Olympic history. The seats where fans watched the Miracle on Ice in Lake Placid are up for grabs.

In 1980, the U.S. hockey team did something many didn't think was possible. They beat the four-time defending Olympic gold medalist Russian team in a miracle game in Lake Placid.

USA Wins Gold

The youngest team in the tournament, full of amateur players, miraculously defeated the professional Soviets, who were favored to take home the gold. They'd have to settle for silver after team USA went on to beat Finland to stand on the top of the podium at the 1980 Olympics.

Miracle on Ice

The victory went on to become not only the most iconic moment at the Olympics but in all of sports history. In 2004, Disney released 'Miracle,' a movie starring Kurt Russell as coach Herb Brooks, who died before the film was complete.

Herb Brooks Arena

The ice rink at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid was renamed the Herb Brooks arena and is now undergoing a major renovation. The seats where sports fans watched team captain Mike Eruzione fire home “the shot heard round the world” during game three against Russia are being removed and can be yours.

Miracle Seats for Sale

Instead of tossing the arena seats, the Lake Placid Legacy Sites is offering them up for sports fans.

Imagine having your own tangible piece of the “Miracle” which became one of the greatest moments in sports history. The Lake Placid 1980 Arena seats are now on sale.

There are three seat options to choose from and prices go up after October 10. But they may not last that long.

Relive the Miracle

Get more information on where and when to pick up your piece of Olympic history at LakePlacidLegacySites.com.

Relive the final seconds of the match against the Russians with Al Michael's famous "Do you believe in miracles" call.