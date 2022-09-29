A former employee at a Central New York bank is facing 33 felony charges after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars for a customer's accounts.

New York State Police accuse Anthony Walker of Liverpool of making fraudulent transactions from several accounts registered to a 72-year-old woman. The theft wasn't uncovered until the victim called police in mid-September to say she was missing more than $14,000 for her accounts at Solvay Bank.

Canva Canva loading...

The complaint came about a month after Walker had been fired by the bank for "various employee violations," police said. The investigation revealed 16 illegal transactions between April and June of this year, while he was still employed there, police say.

Police say he's now facing nearly three dozen criminal charges:

(15 counts) Forgery 2 nd degree, a class “D” felony

degree, a class “D” felony (16 counts) Falsifying Business Records 1 st degree, a class “E” felony

degree, a class “E” felony (1 count) Identity Theft 1 st degree, a class “D” felony

degree, a class “D” felony (1 count) Grand Larceny 3 rd degree, a class “D” felony

degree, a class “D” felony (1 count) Unlawful Possession of Personal ID 3rd degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

In releasing news of the arrest, police also note that the Solvay Bank security manager assisted with the investigation, and that the bank has told the victim that the bank would fully refund the missing money, police said.

Canva Canva loading...

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

You'll Most Likely Get Pulled Over HERE In Central New York For Speeding

New York State's Top 20 Attractions Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?

Attractions of America put together a list of some of the top attractions New York has to offer. Let’s explore some of the top attractions in New York State that you’ll have to add to your bucket list during your next visit. Keep track of how many you have already seen or been too. Which ones surprise you on this list? Text us on our app to let us know.