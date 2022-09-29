In the list of iconic Upstate New York food treats one would have to place our beloved apple cider donuts and halfmoon cookies.

You can get the cookies all year long, of course, but the apple cider donuts are something we long for when autumn is in full bloom in our beautiful region. From in store bakeries, to farm markets, to mom-and-pop roadside stands, these donuts are the hallmark of our prettiest season.

This is a list of some of the best places to get each of these New York treats. Now, before you start asking where your favorite place to get a cider donut or halfmoon cookie, remember that there are literally hundreds of places to get them.

So, while this is just a short sampler to consider, please feel free to give a shout out to your favorite location on our Facebook page. We really do want to hear from you!

Each of these entries has a link to the business so be sure and check it out for autumn hours. And also, take a look at these mouthwatering photographs. Wow. And while we we are at it....who ever came up with the idea of an apple cider donut slushie? Whoever you are, THANK YOU!!

