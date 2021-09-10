Goodbye Gas Powered Cars! New Law Bans Sales in New York State

The roads will be soon filled with more electric cars in New York. A new law bans the sale of gas-powered cars after 2035.

In an effort to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation, requiring all new cars and trucks be zero-emissions by 2035.

"The new law and regulation mark a critical milestone in our efforts and will further advance the transition to clean electric vehicles while helping to reduce emissions in communities that have been overburdened by pollution from cars and trucks for decades," Governor Hochul said.

Off-road vehicles will see changes in the years ahead too. Under the new law, new off-road vehicles and equipment sold in New York are targeted to be zero-emissions by 2035, and new medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles by 2045.

There are over 81,000 electric cars already on the road in New York state. If you don't know anything about them, NYSERDA has developed EValuateNY, a tool that compiles statistics on the electric car market, including where registrations are, what makes and models are most popular, and even where you can find chargsing stations all across the state.

Not only will we soon see more electric cars on New York roads, but we'll also start seeing more charging stations in parking lots. Will, there be someone there to pump, I mean charge it for us like at some gas stations? Or is that a thing of the past too?

