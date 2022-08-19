Largest Mcintosh Apple Orchard In The World Is Here In New York State- Delicious

New York State often gets referred to as the Big Apple. We honestly deserve that title. Did you know that New York State is home to the largest Mcintosh apple orchard in the world?

Mcintosh apples are considered to be the best tasting apples in the world. Their history has roots in Upstate New York:

Around 1800, John McIntosh moved from Schenectady, New York, to Ontario, Canada, where he found a clump of trees that had sprung up from the core of an apple that had been dropped. Of this original group of trees, only one tree survived, which McIntosh’s son, Allan, propagated as the McIntosh Red.

Chazy Orchards has the legendary title of being the home of the “Largest McIntosh Apple Orchard in the World.” The orchard was originally planted in the 1920’s, and it's still going strong today:

The original Chazy Orchard, in our current location, was planted in the mid-1920s. Owned at that time by a subsidiary of the Delaware and Hudson Railroad Corporation, the orchard was planted to generate freight shipments across the country for the railroad. Even now, some of the trees from this original planting remain part of our orchard."

Chazy Orchards annually produces nearly 300,000 bushels of McIntosh apples, in addition to Honeycrisp, Cortland, SnapDragon, Gala, and SweeTango. Chazy Orchards credits their location as to why they are so special. They claim it is the microclimate that exists only in that region of New York state:

The cool falls and mild summers; the heavy calcium content of our soil; the amount of rainfall we receive; the quality of our air and water – all of these facets of nature form the perfect combination for growing the most delicious apples in the world – right here."

You can visit them today at 9486 Route 9 in Chazy New York.

Where To Buy Fresh Apple Cider Within 100 Miles Of The Utica Rome Area- A - Z List Looking for some fresh Apple Cider across the Central New York and Mohawk Valley? There are quite a few places to choose from within 100 miles of the Utica and Rome area.

We organized them from A - Z for you to check out. Here's that list:

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun.