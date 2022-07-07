Get Lucky This July at Central New York’s Newest Irish Festival

We've got a large population of Irishmen living here in Central New York, so it only makes sense that we celebrate the culture as much as possible, right?

Two days of live music, cultural events and highland games are coming Deansboro for the first ever Central New York Irish Festival. It was planned to originally kick off their inaugural year in 2021, but due to rising coronavirus rates in the area, organizers postponed to 2022.

MKJ Farm at 6844 W Hughes Road will host the family friendly event July 22 and July 23.

If you like toe tapping music, dancing and frolicking, the brute strength of men and women throwing heavy objects in the air, delicious foods, and kids and parents alike enjoying themselves in a country setting....our event is for you. Be one of the many that will be able to say, "I have been there since the very first one.

Tickets for the Central New York Irish Festival are on sale now, and if you're interested in getting early purchase pricing, you have until July 8 to snag yours. As of July 7, tickets for Friday are $15, tickets for Saturday are $20, or if you're interested in attending for the whole weekend, you can get a weekend pass for $30.

What's also really unique about this festival is that camping is available on the grounds for anyone looking to be engulfed in the experience. For $40, you can bring a tent to pitch right on the festival grounds. Please note that they are non-electric, non-water camping sites, but bathrooms will be available.

Highland Games

According to the website, The Buffalo Heavies will be competing in traditional games for attendees, things like the caber toss, the stone put, the hammer throw, the weight throw, and so many more.

Music

Here's the full lineup of music for the weekend:

CNY Irish Festival CNY Irish Festival loading...

Will you be attending? May the luck of the Irish be with ya. And speaking of lucky, maybe you can win big with the New York lotto?

