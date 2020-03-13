Kreeps With Kids Tonight At Turning Stone

The "Kreeps with Kids" Comedy Tour with Robert Kelly, Ron Bennington, Rich Vos and Jim Florentine comes to Turning Stone tonight at 8PM.

ABOUT THE KREEPS WITH KIDS

Originally from Boston, ROBERT KELLY has become one of comedy’s hardest hitters, unapologetically talking about his dysfunctional family, repeat trips to juvie and his honest take on his own life, relationships and being a dad. Kelly has been a highlight of Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival for years, and you’ve also seen him on HBO’s Tourgasm, FX’s Louie, Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer, and FX’s Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll. He currently hosts the hit podcast You Know What Dude on the Riotcast Network.

RON BENNINGTON is a headlining comedian and New York based radio talk show host. In addition to hosting Bennington on SiriusXM daily with his daughter Gail, he hosts two critically acclaimed interview shows, Ron Bennington Interviews and Unmasked and performs at clubs and festivals throughout North America. Prior to coming to SiriusXM, Ron hosted shows on New York’s WNEW and WFNY Free FM, WJFK in Washington DC, and a nationally syndicated show in Tampa, Florida. He’s also a father, and a son.

RICH VOS has over 100 television appearances including four Comedy Central Specials as well as HBO, Showtime, and Starz appearances. He produced and starred in an award-winning comedy movie Women Aren’t Funny alongside Bonnie McFarlane, Chris Rock, Rosie O’Donnell and many more. He is a two-time Academy Awards writer, a regular on SiriusXM radio and the cohost of the hit podcast, My Wife Hates Me. He’s been sober for over 32 years and wants you to know that he’s been good at golf for 20. He’s also raising three daughters.

JIM FLORENTINE is a stand-up comedian, TV host, actor, podcaster and voice artist best known for co-hosting VH1 Classic’s heavy metal talk show series That Metal Show and for his work on Comedy Central’s show Crank Yankers which is slated to return to television later this year. You’ve also seen him in the hit movie Trainwreck, on Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer, and Louie on FX. He’s a nationally touring headliner, and has also opened for Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, Anthrax, Stone Sour, Black Label Society and more. Jim hosts the popular podcast Comedy, Metal, Midgets, and has released seven stand up comedy hours, six volumes of the wildly popular Terrorizing Telemarkers, and a hidden camera series called Meet the Creeps. His latest special, I Got the House, and his book, Everybody is Awful: [Except You!] are available everywhere. He’s also a first time father.

