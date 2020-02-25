Kobe Bryant Tribute Car In This Week’s NASCAR Race

As you probably know because it was something that was breaking news when it happened and affected so many people in and out of sports, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter were killed in a helicopter crash along with 7 others.

The memorial services and tributes were not only attended by mega superstars on music, television and movies but also by sports figures of all types. Baseball, Football and even NASCAR.

This Sunday, for the NASCAR race in California, Ryan Blaney will be driving the tribute car with numbers 24 and 2, to represent both Kobe and his daughter Gianna.

More info can be found HERE