Delicious or Horrifying? KFC Rolling Out Dangerous New Menu Item

Have you ever found yourself torn between indulging in two unhealthy, completely different food choices – pizza or fried chicken? What if I told you, that by some unholy twist of fate, you could soon combine the two?

Well, you're in luck, because apparently KFC thinks the entire country will enjoy their newest gut buster...

INTRODUCING: THE CHIZZA!

"Fried chicken and pizza collaborated to create something even better -- the Chizza! The fan-favorite mashup is finally available in the U.S. after making its way around the world -- try it while you can!" -Nick Chavez, Chief Marketing Officer for KFC

Dear god, why?

The Chizza isn't totally new -- it made its debut in the Philippines all the way back in 2015, and has made appearances in KFC's around the globe, namely in Germany, India, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and Taiwan. But now it's ready to invade the Untied States.

Given Americans' affinity for fast food, you sorta wonder how this didn't find its way stateside sooner. And while this may seem particularly outrageous to health-conscious individuals, it's so over-the-top that you almost have to try it, right? At least once.

WHEN WILL KFCs IN THE U.S. CARRY THE CHIZZA?

Chizzas will be available in United States markets beginning Monday, February 26th. It's expected to cost $9.99 on its own, or as part of a combo with fries and a drink.

I might hate myself afterwards... but I think I have to try this.

One thing's for certain, though... Colonel Sanders must be spinning in his grave.

