State Police have charged 22-year-old Michael Andreev, Jr. with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the stabbing deaths of his father and sister.

67-year-old Michael Andreev, Sr. and 12-year-old Sophia Truvosa were found dead inside a home on Route 167 in the hamlet of Jordanville on Sunday night..

Michael Andreev, Jr. was arrested after he was discharged from Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse on Wednesday.

Andreev was found in the front yard of the home with a cut to the neck.

He was arraigned in Town of Herkimer Court and sent to the Herkimer County Jail without bail.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

Meanwhile, a Go Fun Me Page has been created for the Andreev family.

The funds are being raised to cover funeral expenses and to care for the families 9 year old son, who survived the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

State Police are continuing to investigate a double-fatal stabbing in Herkimer County. Troopers were called to a home on Route 167 in the Town of Warren just after 7:00 Sunday night. When they arrived, the found a man and woman who had both been stabbed. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect in the incident was located in the front yard with cut to the neck. He was airlifted to University Hospital in Syracuse where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition. The names of those involved are being withheld until family members can be notified.

