Mellencamp Abruptly Cancels Albany Show, Syracuse Hangs in the Balance

Just days before he's set to take the stage in Syracuse, John Mellencamp has cancelled his scheduled Albany concert.

Mellencamp's sold-out Albany show at the Palace Theatre was scheduled for Tuesday, June 13th before being called off Monday morning. According to a statement released by the venue:

John Mellencamp’s sold out Live and In Person Tour on June 13 at the Palace Theatre in Albany is cancelled. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

The venue provided no reason for the cancellation, and no details are known at this time.

The next stop on Mellencamp's "Live and In Person" tour is Syracuse on Wednesday, June 14th, and that concert is still on... as of this writing.

Reviews of Mellencamp's current tour are dodgy, with some fans noting how cranky and irritable he seems on stage. During a Cleveland concert he berated some particularly ill-mannered members of the audience in an expletive-filled tirade.

The former "Johnny Cougar" rose to prominence in the 1980s with a string of hits and became recognized for his heartland rock sound and socially conscious lyrics. Some of his most popular and well-known songs include "Jack & Diane," "Pink Houses," "Small Town," and "Hurt So Good." His music often reflects themes of American life and working-class struggles. He has received multiple Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

We will keep you updated on any further developments about Mellencamp's Syracuse concert.

