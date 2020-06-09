Bethel Woods Cancels 2020 Pavilion Season Due To Pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Pavilion Season for 2020. The lineup for this summer included everyone from James Taylor & Bob Dylan to The Black Crowes and Zac Brown Band.

According to Bethel Woods Chief Executive Office Eric Frances, 'this is disappointing news to all our loyal donors, members, sponsors, and guests who have shared 14 summers of concerts with their friends and families. We cannot, however safely and in good faith provide our guests with the quality experience that has become the standard of Bethel Woods.'

Frances goes on to say they are looking at alternative programming on the grounds if at all possible. The Event Gallery, Museum and its exhibits along with a new outdoor augmented reality tour will open as soon as possible. They'd like to assure fans they're prepared to weather the storm and connect in other ways until everyone can be together again.

All ticket holders, members, and season pass holders will have the following options:

donate all or a portion of their tickets/membership value to help sustain the venue

defer the value of their tickets membership to 2021 events

receive a full refund of any tickets, membership or lawn pass.

