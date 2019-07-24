Herkimer County Board Of Elections Hiring Election Day Inspectors
The Herkimer County Board of Elections is looking to hire inspectors to be Election Day Workers for General Elections on November 5th.
To be eligible for this paid position you must be a resident of Herkimer County, be available from 5 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Election Day and have your own transportation.
Anyone hired must also be able to attend a state-mandated two hour paid training class prior to the General.
Immediate openings are available in the following towns:
Town of Frankfort
Town of German Flatts
Town of Herkimer
Town of Litchfield
Town of Manheim
Town of Newport
Town of Norway
Town of Salisbury
Town of Schuyler
Anyone interested in applying for this position is asked to call the Board of Elections in Herkimer County at 315-867-1102. You can also email your questions to hcboe@herkimercounty.org.