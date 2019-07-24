Herkimer County Board Of Elections Hiring Election Day Inspectors

The Herkimer County Board of Elections is looking to hire inspectors to be Election Day Workers for General Elections on November 5th.

To be eligible for this paid position you must be a resident of Herkimer County, be available from 5 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Election Day and have your own transportation.

Anyone hired must also be able to attend a state-mandated two hour paid training class prior to the General.

Immediate openings are available in the following towns:

Town of Frankfort

Town of German Flatts

Town of Herkimer

Town of Litchfield

Town of Manheim

Town of Newport

Town of Norway

Town of Salisbury

Town of Schuyler

Anyone interested in applying for this position is asked to call the Board of Elections in Herkimer County at 315-867-1102. You can also email your questions to hcboe@herkimercounty.org.