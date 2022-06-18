Joe VanDresar and Kickin’ It at FrogFest 33 In Upstate New York

Joe VanDresar and Kickin’ It made their way back on stage for their return to the Frogfest lineup.

Grateful to be taking the stage once again for FrogFest 33 is Joe VanDresar with Kickin' It. The band consists of Joe (Lead Vocals), Dan (Lead Guitar), Bob (Drums), Spencer (Rhythm Guitar/Vocals), Shawn (Bass), and John (Sound/Lights).

These guys are born and raised in Central New York.

Here's some photos from the performance:

