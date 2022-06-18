Whiskey Creek Makes Their Return At FrogFest 33 In Upstate New York
Whiskey Creek was back in the lineup for FrogFest 33 for 2022 and rocked the stage.
The local guys, all hailing from Central New York got the stage audience moving along with their favorite country songs.
The band consists of Steve Scott (Drummer), Chad Baldwin (Bassist), Eric Ashley (Lead Singer), and Bryan Owens (Guitarist).
FrogFest 33 starring Dylan Scott at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds is presented by Curtis Lumber
Here are some amazing photos from the performance:
Whiskey Creek Brought The Energy at FrogFest 33
