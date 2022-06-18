Alyssa Trahan From Rochester Rocked FrogFest 33 In Upstate New York
Upstate New York native Alyssa Trahan of Rochester scored a record deal to record and sing in Nashville. Alyssa grew up in the small town of East Rochester. She's been involved in music for her entire life:
I was always part of the music program as school (also studied music recording at Finger Lakes Community College), I was a dancer and over the years I've learned to play over a dozen instruments. As a kid, I always wrote songs in my head and put on little concerts in my bedroom. When I was about 11, I asked my dad to teach me how to play guitar (he was in a band back in the day before I was born, I always heard him playing around the house). I wanted to learn mostly so I could put music to the lyrics and melodies I came up with in my head.
A friend of mine asked me to sit in with him at a weekly show of his one summer, and that's what got me wanting to play out every chance I got. I started playing at every venue that would have me, a lot around upstate NY and on the east coast. I ended up averaging over 100 shows a year, and that's still my average now!
FrogFest 33 starring Dylan Scott at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds is presented by Curtis Lumber.
