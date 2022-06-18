Full Recap Of FrogFest 33 In Upstate New York With Headliner Dylan Scott

FrogFest 33 started with clouds, sprinkling rain, and county music fans wrapped in blankets and hoodies while in their lawn chairs. The weather, however, turned for the better with sunshine as headliner Dylan Scott "Hooked" the crowd.
FrogFest 33 presented by Curtis Lumber, opened with Frogfest National Anthem Winner, Krystal Lee from East Meridith, NY located in the heart of the Catskill Mountains.
The morning crowd-powered through the sprinkling rain, cloudy sky, and wind. Even though the weather felt like it wasn't the middle of June, the crowd was ready to get to their feet and for the music to start.
Broken Rule
Broken Rule made their debut appearance on the FrogFest stage. The country/southern rock band based out of Rome, NY brought their "good vibes and good times" to kick off the local band portion of the day-long concert. Some of the songs in their setlist included "When It Rains It Pours", "Don't Rock The Jukebox", "God’s Country", and "Mountain Music."
Whiskey Creek was back in the lineup as well to rock the stage. The local guys, all hailing from Central New York got the stage audience moving along with their favorite country songs.
Alyssa Trahan
Up next was Upstate New Yorker, Alyssa Trahan. Originally from Rochester, the singer/songwriter packed her bags and headed to Nashville to make it big time with a record deal. Excited to be back in the state, Alyssa wowed the crowd with her talent and voice. She even sang "Happy Birthday" to a fan in the crowd. She also covered a few songs from Taylor Swift and Brothers Osbourne.
We hoped you enjoyed his live performance at FrogFest 33 presented by Curtis Lumber. Despite all the cold, and rain, the sun came out shining right when Dylan hit the stage. You can relive some of those moments online now.
Here are some amazing photos from his FrogFest debut:
Thank you to our presenting sponsor, Curtis Lumber for supporting FrogFest 33 again, along with all our other sponsors.
Did We Catch You at FrogFest 33?
FrogFest 33 started with clouds, sprinkling rain, and county music fans wrapped in blankets and hoodies while in their lawn chairs. The weather, however, did not stop the crowd from having a good time.
Gates at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds opened at 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 18 for FrogFest 33, presented by Curtis Lumber.
Also, keep scrolling to see who was able to meet FrogFest 33 headliner, Dylan Scott
FrogFest 33 Headliner Dylan Scott "Hooked" The FrogFest Crowd
Performing his two top #1 singles, "My Girl” and “Nobody”, as well as “Hooked", see photos from Dylan Scott's performance at FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 18th.
From Broadway to Rising Country Star, Brooke Moriber Performs at FrogFest 33
New York City native, Brooke Moriber took the stage for FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds with her powerful vocals. See photos from her time on stage here:
Hometown County Star, Alexandria Corn Is Back for FrogFest 33
With a newly signed record deal, Alexandria Corn made it back home to perform in front of the crowd for FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. The New Hartford, NY native brought her fun-loving enthusiasm to energize the crowd. See photos from her performance here:
Country Music’s Newest Artist, Frankie Justin Hits The FrogFest 33 Stage
From Nashville to the Herkimer County Fairgrounds for Frogfest 33, Frankie Justin brought his modern county sound to the lineup. See photos of his performance here:
Alyssa Trahan FrogFest 33
Alyssa Trahan brought her fun energy and style to FrogFest 33 stage. See photos of her performance here at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.
Whiskey Creek Brought The Energy at FrogFest 33
Whiskey Creek, and their high-energy modern country music rocked the stage. See the photos of them on stage at FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.
Joe VanDresar and Kickin’ It Are Back At FrogFest 33
Joe Vandresar and Kickin' It rock the stage again at FrogFest 33. Joe and the band opened FrogFest 32 last year. See the photos of them on stage at FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.
National Anthem Winner, Krystal Lee Takes The Stage and Broken Rule Kicks Off FrogFest 33
Broken Rule made their FrogFest debut and brought their energy and kicked-off FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. See the photos of them on stage: