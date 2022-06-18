Broken Rule Debuts at FrogFest 33 In Upstate New York

After the anthem, Broken Rule made their debut appearance on the FrogFest stage. The country/southern rock band based out of Rome.

Broken Rule brought their "good vibes and good times" to kick off the local band portion of the day-long concert. Some of the songs in their setlist included "When It Rains It Pours", "Don't Rock The Jukebox", "God’s Country", and "Mountain Music."

FrogFest 33 starring Dylan Scott at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds is presented by Curtis Lumber

Here's some photos from their performance:

National Anthem Winner, Krystal Lee Takes The Stage and Broken Rule Kicks Off FrogFest 33 Broken Rule made their FrogFest debut and brought their energy and kicked-off FrogFest 33 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. See the photos of them on stage:

Did We Catch You at FrogFest 33? FrogFest 33 started with clouds, sprinkling rain, and county music fans wrapped in blankets and hoodies while in their lawn chairs. The weather, however, did not stop the crowd from having a good time. Gates at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds opened at 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 18 for FrogFest 33, presented by Curtis Lumber.

Also, keep scrolling to see who was able to meet FrogFest 33 headliner, Dylan Scott

Did We Catch You At Frogfest 32? Let's See