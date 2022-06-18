Brooke Moriber Performing Amazingly At FrogFest 33 In Upstate New York

It's been a roller coaster ride for Brooke Moriber, and now she celebrated with you at FrogFest 33.

The aspiring country singer started on Broadway in New York City as a kid before becoming blind as a teen. That unexpected twist of fate led her to Nashville where she's now chasing her dreams.

Brooke grew up in Greenwich Village where she listened to music that drifted into her bedroom window from Washington Square Park and the nightclubs below. When she was 8 years old, Brooke booked her first audition and landed the role of Young Cosette in Les Misérables on Broadway; the first of many successes on stage.

When Brooke was a teenager she was diagnosed with a rare eye disease. “I woke up one morning and couldn’t see my face in the mirror.” To cope with the devasting diagnosis and debilitating treatments, Brooke turned to songwriting.

Brooke splits her time between Nashville, where she's recording her first album, and her hometown in New York, which inspired her latest record 'This Town Made Us,' a song about hometown pride and resilience that she wrote after the pandemic hit and a tornado ripped through Nashville.

You can hear more from Brooke at Brookemoriber.com, and follow her on all social media platforms.

