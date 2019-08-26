Listen to Clip of Joan Jett’s New NFL Theme

NBC has released a teaser clip of the new Sunday Night Football theme, which is yet another take on Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”

The version for the 2019 season features Jett and her band the Blackhearts. They’re joined by country singer Carrie Underwood, whose performance of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” a reworked version of "I Hate Myself for Loving You," was used as the theme from 2013 to 2015.

You can listen to the new clip below.

It was previously reported that SNF’s executive producer, Fred Gaudelli, tried several times to persuade Jett to record her own version, but she kept refusing. She finally relented in time to be heard during the league’s 100th season.

“I have always been a huge fan of Joan’s,” Underwood said when the news of their collaboration was announced. “What better way to pay homage to the original SNF opening song than by getting to play with her on prime time’s biggest stage?”

In 2016 Jett said she'd noticed “I Hate Myself for Loving You” had started to generate a bigger and bigger reaction during her shows.

“To me, now, it sounds so different when I hear it on Football," she said. "I don’t really hear that it’s the same song anymore. But it has made some sort of impact – people do know that it’s our song. So I think that’s pretty cool. ... I’m just glad I don’t have to sing the new versions. I’d probably end up singing the football version onstage by accident.”

The full version of the new “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” will be heard on Sept. 7 before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots.