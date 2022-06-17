Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett Tour Opener Photos

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett kicked off their long-delayed Stadium Tour Thursday on an extremely hot day in Atlanta.

You can see exclusive photos from the concert below.

The tour launched almost exactly two years after its original planned July 2020 start date after pandemic-related delays. Both headliners successfully overcame significant obstacles on opening night.

Five songs into Motley Crue's set, drummer Tommy Lee told the crowd he had broken four ribs two weeks earlier, and would not be able to perform the rest of the night. He was ably replaced for the rest of the band's crowd-pleasing set by Tommy Clufetos, best known for his recent work with Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.

A strong and extended downpour hit Truist Park right as Def Leppard took the stage, sending many fans scrambling for shelter inside the ballpark. But the band powered through with an impressive set featuring four songs from their new album Diamond Star Halos alongside hits such as "Rock of Ages" and "Pour Some Sugar on Me."

Performing their first show together in almost four years, Poison quickly got the crowd in the palm of their hand and never let go during a breakneck hour-long tour through their most popular songs.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts further energized the crowd after an energetic and well-received opening blast from Classless Act, offering a powerful set highlighted by hit covers such as "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" and "Crimson and Clover." They capped it all off with a performance of "I Hate Myself for Loving You" that got the crowd extremely amped up.

The Motley Crue / Def Leppard / Poison / Joan Jett Stadium Tour is currently scheduled to conclude Sept. 9 in Las Vegas.

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett, Classless Act Opening Night 2022

