Originally Scheduled To Close The Fair In 2020, It’s Confirmed Joan Jett Is Coming To NYS Fair

Joan Jett was an act originally announced for the 2020 Great New York State Fair. There wasn't a lot of hope that she would get rescheduled for 2021 though. But she has been.

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts as a band has one of the most iconic songs in rock history with "I Love Rock n' Roll". We now know that we will be able to see it live and in-person performed at the Great New York State Fair this year. That long with a lot of her other big hits like "Bad Reputation" and, "Crimson and Clover" which was a cover of Tommy James version from the 1960s.

Joan Jett is no stranger to the New York State Fair, she actually has played it three times prior. This time she will be taking the Chevy Park Stage on Labor Day, September 6th at 1 pm. That makes her one of the final acts that are set to perform at this year's fair. Of course, this is a free show, you only will need to pay the admission into the fair to see Jett perform.

Joan Jett has put on a tremendous show every time she's been here adn I can't think of a better way to enjoy the final day of the 2021 Fair than to be entertained byt one of the all-time greats. Troy Waffner - Fair Director

Are you excited to get to the fair for 2021? It seems they are going all out with these artists as the Rock N Roll Hall of Famer's Joan Jett and The Blackhearts join a pretty great list of 50 artists hitting the stage this summer. More on the full lineup is here.

