Things That You Do That Annoy The Boss

Today (10/16) is National Boss Day, which is the perfect day to let your boss know how much you appreciate them. Why is it on the 16th day of October? Find out here.

Before you run out and get flowers or something else, remember sometimes it's not what you do but what you don't do. I may not be able to tell you what to do but here are some DON'TS on this special day:

DON'T Ask Questions You Can Find the Answer to Online: If you think you can find the answer to your questions online (you know Google) then look before you bother....I mean ask the boss.

DON'T Text Your Boss Outside of Work: Even if it's work-related, you shouldn't text your boss outside of work hours unless it's REALLY important. I realize what you think is important and he or she thinks is important are two completely different things, but just don't.

On the other hand, if your boss texts YOU about something work-related outside of work hours, you should probably reply. It might seem like a double-standard but remember...they're the boss.

Your boss will just Google the answer anyway, so why not beat them to Google and not feel like a moron.

DON'T Chat Online: Some companies block social media sites, such as Facebook and it has everything to do with employees wasting time and not actually working. I have a friend who is a brand manager at another radio station and they've said to me, "I wonder if so-so ever does any work on the air because he's always chatting on FB."

DON'T Forget to Proofread: Typos can make you look really dumb, and everyone makes them...even the geniuses do. Some days, I'm really really a genius. So make sure you proofread anything you send your boss.

Even proofreading your proofread isn't a bad idea if it's really important. You know when I proofread? Right after I send it. You laugh but I know you've done it too.

Happy Boss to all...does that include your wife?

