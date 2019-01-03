January Brings The “Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse”

On January 20th, we'll see three different lunar events called the "Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse."

The "Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse" is quite a name. Here's why it's called that along with the three events taking place.

Super:

A Supermoon occurs when the Moon is both full AND reaches the point in its orbit where it’s closest to Earth. A Supermoon is ever-so-slightly larger and brighter than a typical full Moon, though the difference is negligible when viewed with the naked eye.

Eclipse/Blood:

The Blood Moon is the phenomenon where the moon in total eclipse appears reddish in color from sunlight filtered and refracted by the earth's atmosphere. The eclipse will begin at approximately 9:35 P.M. EST on January 20 and end at 2:50 A.M. EST on January 21. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes into the shadow of the Earth, which causes the usually bright white Moon to turn an ominous red (giving the eclipsed Moon the nickname ”Blood Moon”)

Wolf:

In Native American and early Colonial times, the Full Moon for January was called the Full Wolf Moon as it coincided with hungry howling wolves outside the villages. The January Moon was also known as the Old Moon,

National Geographic says the cosmic coincidence will begin at 11:41 p.m. ET on January 20 and will last for 62 minutes. The entire 3.5-hour event—including partial eclipses before and after totality will be visible in America.

Farmers Almanac Moon Folklore:

A bright first Moon promises rain and a bountiful harvest; a red-tinted Moon means a dry year.

A growing Moon and a flowing tide are lucky times to marry.

A halo around the Moon predicts wet or stormy weather.

