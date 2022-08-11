Upstate New York Natural Wonder Named Best Place To Travel In The World

Upstate New York is known for its many amazing travel destinations, but one stands above the rest and is getting recognition among the world's best.

When you think of the most beautiful or maybe your favorite destination to visit in the Empire State, I am sure many destinations come to mind.

The Adirondacks

Canva Canva loading...

Lake George and the surrounding areas are a go-to for many of us because of its proximity to the Capital Region, but also because of the region's natural beauty.

The Catskills

Canva Canva loading...

For some reason, I feel most of us tend to go North when we want to get away, but the Catskills provide its own natural wonders just a little south of Albany.

Niagara Falls

Canva Canva loading...

Is there a more stunning display of nature's power than all that water pouring over Niagara Falls? I think not.

But None Of These Destinations Were Named Among The Worlds Best...

While all of the destinations above and so many more in Upstate New York are amazing, for Travel & Leisure one Upstate region is among the top 50 travel destinations in the WORLD!

Canva Canva loading...

The Finger Lakes Named Among Travel & Leisure's Top 50 Places To Travel

The Finger Lakes region is simply stunning. From the lakes themselves to the great lakeside cities and towns, to all the great wineries - the whole area is simply beautiful with so much to see and do, not to mention so many great places to eat. Here is some of what Travel & Leisure says makes the region so great and earned the region the #16 ranking on the worldwide 50 Best Places To Travel in 2022:

The Finger Lakes have bolstered their wellness and culinary offerings in recent years, carving out a name for themselves in the luxury travel realm....(and home to)...Finger Lakes wine trails (this might be riesling country, but don't knock the lighter-bodied reds till you try 'em) and foodie draws.

Canva Canva loading...

I think one of the things that makes the Finger Lakes unique is not just those long skinny bodies of water, but the mix of those with wine country. They would be great destinations on their own if they were not combined.

attachment-6 loading...

So the next time you are planning a weekend getaway, plan a trip west to one of the world's most stunning places to travel - the Finger Lakes!