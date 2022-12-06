‘Made in New York': This Movie Made Over $700M and Broke This State Record!

It's common knowledge that California is home to Hollywood, otherwise known as the premier location in the United States for the filming and production of movies. That said, New York has seen a number of movies filmed within its state lines.

Come to find out, some of the most lucrative movies in cinematic history were filmed right here in the Empire State, including a film that finished with over $700 million in revenue at the box office.

It's one of the biggest movies ever, and another in a long line of incredible facts that make New York as special as it is.

Highest-Grossing Movie Ever Filmed in New York Among Most Popular Nationwide

Over the weekend, I happened upon a story written on Dish Network's website, breaking down the highest-grossing movies filmed in each individual state. Using data provided by Box Office Mojo on the IMDb website, Dish ranked every state (including District of Columbia) in terms of their highest-grossing movie filmed within state lines.

New York's highest-grossing film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, made over $761 million at the box office, and is ranked as the second highest-grossing movie filmed in any state.

Ever.

Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet A photo taken during the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere event / Getty Images loading...

The only movie to top New York's top choice was Avengers: Endgame, which was filmed in Georgia. That movie made $858.4 billion at the box office, according to the source, and shattered every previous revenue record in cinematic history.

California, known for its movie filming and production industry, ranked fourth on the list, with Titanic listed as its highest-grossing film. Hawaii took the bronze medal on the rankings, having been the setting for the film Avatar.

Here's where other states around New York were ranked for their highest-grossing films:

8th - Pennsylvania (The Dark Knight Rises)

9th - New Jersey (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire)

16th - Massachusetts (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1)

21st - Connecticut (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull)

26th - Vermont (Star Trek)

50th - New Hampshire (Jumanji)

A shout-out to the state of Iowa, which ranked 51st on the list thanks to The Bridges of Madison County.

A few other notes from the source on the movies that were most popular across each state:

30 of the 51 movies on the list were action films

Seven Marvel movies topped the list, as well as four Transformer films

Vermont's movie, Star Trek, was the median movie with a box office revenue total of $257.7M.

Countless movies have been made in New York, with an estimated 350+ being shot in New York City's Central Park alone. That's enough to be regarded as the Hollywood of the East Coast, and with box office totals like the one above, that nickname might actually fit pretty well.

And...cut! That's a wrap.

