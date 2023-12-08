Where In Upstate New York Can You Find Jim Carrey Grinch Props?

Are you a fan of Jim Carrey's classic "The Grinch?" You'll want to check out this Upstate New York store before Christmas ends.

Vidler's 5 & 10 of East Aurora, which for those who don't know is an iconic store in Upstate New York, embraced the holiday spirit by showcasing a special display featuring authentic props and costumes from the 2000 movie "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," starring Jim Carrey.

The collection, belonging to local resident David Howe, includes the Grinch in a Santa coat, baby Grinch in a wooden high chair, and Max wearing reindeer horns, all displayed in the front windows of the store. Vidler's, self-proclaimed as the world's largest five-and-dime variety store, has a history dating back to 1930 and is known for offering old-fashioned sweets, toys, souvenirs, specialty foods, and more.

Vidler’s 5 & 10, a family-run shop, has been in business since 1930. It sells old-fashioned sweets, toys, Vidler’s/East Aurora souvenirs, specialty foods and more.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Vidler's 5 & 10 loading...

Vidler's 5 & 10 Vidler's 5 & 10 loading...

David Howe, a Grinch memorabilia collector and East Aurora resident, generously shares his extensive collection with the community. Apart from the window displays, the giant sleigh used by Jim Carrey's Grinch character in the movie will be exhibited behind the store on Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting. Vidler's has become a popular filming location for Christmas movies, with the latest one, "A Royal Christmas Holiday," shot in the store and East Aurora, set to premiere on December 23rd on the Great American Family network.

To visit, you can check out their Facebook page for a full schedule of events.