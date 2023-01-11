1

From: 'Some Girls'

By the end of the decade, the Rolling Stones were in desperate need of a shot of relevancy (see No. 4 on our list of the Top 10 Songs of 1978). By finding comfort in punk and disco grooves, they turn Some Girls into their best album in six long years. "Miss You" is just as much about its dance-floor shuffle as it is about the band's tendency to pull it together under pressure. It may swing in disco's direction, but "Miss You" is pure Stones at its core.