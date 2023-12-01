New York Football Coach Assaulted On Field by NY Deputy &#8211; Watch Video

New York Football Coach Assaulted On Field by NY Deputy – Watch Video

Credit: Syracuse.com Video Screenshot

Emotions ran high at on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 at a game between Bennett High School and Christian Brothers Academy during state Class AA football semifinals at Cicero-North Syracuse High School, Cicero, N.Y., according to reporting by Scott Child of Syracuse.com.

Further reporting from NBC 2, explains what happened on the field:

"An assistant coach with Bennett stepped on the field and was flagged. Later a flag was thrown on the sideline against Michael House, Buffalo's assistant superintendent for athletics. It was a situation that escalated when their opponent was huddled with coaches and Bennett was flagged for doing the same thing. The rules allow for a team to protest a call, and that is what coach McDuffie did."

Credit: Syracuse.com Video Screenshot
"Bennett's head coach, Steve McDuffie, approached a referee on the field about it. "

Sherrif's were called to the field by a game official (referee).

Credit: Syracuse.com Video Screenshot
A different referee pointed to sheriffs about who was to be removed from the field.

Credit: Syracuse.com Video Screenshot
There is no sound in this part of the video that determines who the referees who telling the sheriffs to remove from the field.

Credit: Syracuse.com Video Screenshot
Sheriffs Approach Coach McDuffie to remove him from the field.

Credit: Syracuse.com Video Screenshot
Coach McDuffie can be heard in the video (when the sound comes on) telling someone not to touch him. He says this around the time the sheriffs in question are close to him and telling him he has to leave.

READ MORE: Buffalo football coach files complaint alleging Central NY deputy assaulted him at high school game - syracuse.com

Coach McDuffie filed a complaint alleging one of the sheriff deputies who were called in the field, assaulted him during the protest confusion.

You can watch the full video of the field encounter here:


Coach Steve McDuffie and BPS Assistant Superintendent for Athletics Michael House say that "accountability is needed to be built into this system for the officials. I mean, we need a system of review where somebody can hold them accountable.

READ MORE: Sheriff asks DA to consider charges against Buffalo football coaches, athletic director for false report - syracuse.com

WATCH:  Coache Steve McDuffie's Response to AA Game Conflict:

WATCH:  BPS Assistant Superintendent for Athletics Michael House's Response to AA Game Conflict:

