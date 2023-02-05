A recent study has determined the most educated cities in America, and several in New York have landed among the nation's most intelligent.

Canva Canva loading...

And the Capital Region tops the four New York metro areas represented on this list from Wallethub. The financial literacy website recently got to work to determine which American cities our most educated citizens prefer to call home based on social and career connections, quality of life, and more. Wallethub scored each city based on overall educational attainment, quality of education, and the educational attainment gap between racial groups and gender.

Now one thing we are known for here in the state of New York is our great education system. From our local school districts to our many great choices for higher education, there are plenty of great areas to live in and learn in. Those great educational resources have landed the four cities below among the best of the best nationwide.

The 5 Smartest New York Cities Named Among Most Intelligent In US One thing you can count on pretty much anywhere in the state of New York is the ability to attain a great education. Our amazing local school districts and numerous, quality colleges and universities are consistently ranked among the nation's best. Those great resources are a big reason why these 5 New York cities have been named among America's most educated according to Wallethub. These rankings were scored based on educational attainment, quality of education, and the educational attainment gap between racial groups and gender.